Trump's Fed chair Kevin Warsh vows to be "reform-oriented" at glitzy swearing-in

Washington DC - New Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh vowed to be "reform-oriented" as he was sworn in at the White House on Friday, with President Donald Trump insisting the central bank chief would be "totally independent."

President Trump (r.) insisted Kevin Warsh would be "totally independent" as the new Federal Reserve chair was sworn in on Friday. © AARON SCHWARTZ / AFP

Trump has exerted unprecedented pressure on the central bank to reduce interest rates, attempting to fire a Fed governor and pursuing a criminal probe against Warsh's predecessor, Jerome Powell.

"To fulfill this mission, I will lead a reform-oriented Federal Reserve, learning from past successes and mistakes, both escaping static frameworks and models, and upholding clear standards of integrity and performance," Warsh said.

He called for central bankers to pursue their goals "with wisdom and clarity, independence and resolve," adding that "inflation can be lower, growth stronger, real take-home pay higher, and America can be more prosperous" if they did so.

Trump, who frequently criticized and insulted Powell, praised Warsh and said he wanted him to be fully independent, before urging the Fed chair to let the economy "boom."

"Kevin understands that when the economy is booming, that's a good thing. We want to stop inflation, but we don't want to stop greatness," Trump said.

Warsh has backed rate cuts in the past, even as the world's largest economy faces inflation at a three-year high.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh were among those in attendance on Friday, with the former administering the oath of office to Warsh.

It is unusual for the chief of the Fed – an independent, non-partisan body that sets monetary policy according to a dual mandate on inflation and employment – to be sworn in at the White House.

At his Senate confirmation hearing, Warsh insisted that he would "absolutely not" be a puppet for the president.