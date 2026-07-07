Trump's Fourth of July fireworks made Washington the world's most polluted city

Washington DC - Washington was briefly the most polluted major city in the world, according to IQAir data, after a massive Independence Day fireworks show touted by the Trump administration as "awesome."

People watch fireworks explode during the Freedom 250's Salute to America in Washington DC in the early hours of July 5, 2026. © REUTERS

Pyrotecnico, the company hired by the White House's Freedom 250 organization, had set a goal of breaking a world record by launching 850,000 fireworks, though experts had warned that setting off so many in just 40 minutes could pose serious health risks.

July 4 fell during a record-breaking heat wave that upended parades, block parties, and barbecues.

The display of colorful explosives, intended as the day's climax, was delayed by over an hour due to a thunderstorm, finally kicking off just before midnight.

Washington's pollution monitors began registering spikes around 8 PM on Saturday, signaling local fireworks displays. But levels of fine particulate matter rose dramatically during the main show, leaving people watching downwind with an obscured view as smoke came billowing their way.

Fine particle pollution – defined as smoke and particles 2.5 micrometers in diameter that can penetrate deep into the lungs, causing acute injury but also long-term disease – peaked at over 200 micrograms per cubic meter at one monitoring site, city-collected data reviewed by AFP showed.

The Environmental Protection Agency's 24-hour standard caps exposure at 35 micrograms per cubic meter.

"Code Purple" alerts, denoting air quality considered very unhealthy for everyone, not just at-risk groups, blanketed much of the city as well as the wider region, including neighboring Virginia and Maryland.

And according to data compiled by Swiss company IQAir, which relies on a variety of public and private sources, Washington was the world's most polluted major city between around 3 AM to 5 AM on Sunday, July 5.

It is currently in 41st position, with Jakarta, Kinshasa, and Addis Ababa occupying the first three spots.