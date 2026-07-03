Trump's massive July 4 firework show raises health alarms and environmental concerns

Washington DC - An "unforgettable" tribute to America , or a health hazard that will terrorize animals and pollute the environment?

The July 4th fireworks display on Saturday is expected to be the the largest in history. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

That's the question as Washington prepares to break the record for the world's largest fireworks display on the US' 250th birthday on Saturday.

The Trump administration's "Freedom250" project has hired Pennsylvania-based Pyrotecnico to launch more than 850,000 fireworks shells across 10 sites around the Lincoln Memorial and Potomac River, starting at 10:30 PM and lasting 40 minutes.

That is around 40,000 more than the current Guinness World Record, set in Bocaue, Philippines in 2016, and roughly 50 times more than Washington's usual annual show.

Freedom250 has billed it as the "unforgettable" capstone for a day of performances, flyovers and acrobatics displays at the National Mall, claiming it will bring hundreds of thousands of visitors and calling it a generational event.

They haven't, however, disclosed the bill for the affair and did not respond to a request seeking the sum.

"Fireworks are a tried-and-true American tradition," Jodi Dague, Pyrotecnico's director of marketing, told AFP. "They bring back childhood memories and allow families to create new ones. It's a reason to gather and celebrate."

Not everyone is convinced.

"First let me say, I like fireworks – I think they're fun," Russell Dickerson, a professor of atmospheric chemistry at the University of Maryland told AFP, but said the number in question was "frightening."

"In my professional opinion, it's probably ill-advised to try to set off 850,000 fireworks... on a hot, stagnant, already polluted day. I'm not going down to the Mall, and I certainly would not bring my grandchildren there."

The biggest concern is fine particulate matter, he explained – particles 2.5 micrometers or smaller that can penetrate deep into the lungs, enter the bloodstream and even cross the blood-brain barrier.