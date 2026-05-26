Trump's GOP influence put to the test again in Texas Senate runoff

Houston, Texas - Donald Trump 's power over Republican voters faces another test Tuesday in Texas, where veteran Senator John Cornyn is fighting long odds after the president endorsed scandal-plagued loyalist Ken Paxton in a bitter Senate primary runoff.

Senator John Cornyn (l.) and Ken Paxton face off in Tuesday's Republican Senate primary runoff. © Collage: Brandon Bell & Ron Jenkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The race is expected to be the latest demonstration of Trump's sway over Republican nominating contests, even as his grip on Congress has begun to loosen amid frustration over the Iran war, his White House ballroom project, and a compensation fund for his allies.

Cornyn, a four-term senator and former Republican whip, began the year as the establishment favorite. But Trump's late endorsement of Paxton transformed the race, giving the Texas attorney general a major boost just days before the runoff.

The contest once again exposes the central tension facing Republicans in the midterm election cycle: a Trump endorsement can be decisive in a primary, but the president often favors hard-right candidates whom party strategists fear could prove weaker in November.

Paxton, a combative Trump ally, has survived years of legal, ethical, and personal scandal, including a 2023 impeachment by the Republican-led Texas House, allegations of bribery and misconduct, and a messy divorce.

The 63-year-old was acquitted by the Texas Senate after his impeachment trial and has long cast the allegations against him as politically motivated.

Cornyn, by contrast, is a straight-laced institutional conservative who has represented Texas in the Senate since 2002 and built deep ties with the state's donor class and Republican leadership in Washington.

Trump praised Paxton in a weekend Truth Social post as a loyal fighter and "great attorney general," saying he had stood with "your favorite President, ME" – and called Cornyn "VERY disloyal," complaining that he hadn't fought hard enough for the president's priorities.

Cornyn, a 74-year-old former judge who won the first round of voting in March but failed to secure a majority, has argued that Paxton could endanger what should be a safe Republican seat in a state that last elected a Democratic senator in 1988.