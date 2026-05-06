Trump's new surgeon general pick caught criticizing him in since-deleted X posts

Washington DC - Deleted X posts reveal that Nicole Saphier – President Donald Trump 's newest pick for US Surgeon General – may not be as MAGA-aligned as she has claimed.

A recent report found that Nicole Saphier, President Donad Trump's (l.) nominee for surgeon general, has shared social media posts criticizing him and his policies. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker & Roy Rochlin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a report published on Wednesday, CNN's KFile found that Saphier criticized the Trump administration's health policies and attacked the president personally in a number of X posts shared in 2025 and 2026.

In multiple instances, she broke with the president and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on their controversial positions on subjects such as vaccines and autism, as well as their push to demonize Tylonel for pregnant women.

"As a mom of 3 kids, I don't love a man telling me to 'tough it out' when it comes to pregnancy. Words matter. Facts matter too," she wrote in a since-deleted post from September 2025.

Back when Trump was publicly feuding with Elon Musk last June, Saphier wrote that the two were acting "petty, loud, & obnoxious," and further criticized a MAGA loyalist for "salivating" over "grown adults acting like toddlers in a tiara fight."

Despite her criticisms, Saphier has for years positioned herself as a Trump sycophant, defending many of his other controversial stances.

After Trump underwent an MRI but refused to reveal what for in October, Saphier said that like many Americans, she has "questions" about it, but she railed against critics who "failed to have questions on Covid natural immunity, vaccines, masking, shutdowns, and the fact [Joe Biden] couldn't string together a coherent sentence at times."