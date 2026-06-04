Trump's requested $1 billion for White House ballroom dropped by Senate Republicans

Washington DC - Senate Republicans axed President Donald Trump 's request for an additional $1 billion to help the construction of his controversial White House ballroom.

On Wednesday, Senate Republicans threw out a request from President Donald Trump for $1 billion for the construction of his White House ballroom. © CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to the BBC, the Senate voted 53-45 on Wednesday to advance a stalled spending bill – which aims to provide around $75 billion for federal immigration agencies – after removing funds for the ballroom.

Republicans sided with Democrats in rejecting the requested funds, along with money for Trump's proposed "Anti-Weaponization Fund," which critics slammed as a "slush fund" for MAGA allies.

The chamber will now debate the measure and introduce amendments before taking a final vote. If passed, it will head to the House, and then to the president's desk.

The funds for the ballroom were intended for Secret Service security upgrades to be added to the ongoing construction which Trump argued were necessary for safety and national security reasons.

The administration filed the request right after a shooting that took place during the White House Correspondents Dinner back in April, despite Trump's long insistence that the project would only be funded by donor money.

In an X post, Democratic Senator Dick Durbin attributed the rejection of the ballroom funds to "outrage of the American people" and "hard-fought challenges by Senate Democrats."