Trump's treasury secretary promises that gas prices will drop: "The world's gonna be awash in oil!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has promised that Americans can soon expect the high gas prices from the Iran war to begin dropping.

In a recent interview, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent high gas prices from the Iran War will soon come down, despite there being no end in sight. © Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

During an interview with Fox News on Monday, Bessent was asked if he could assure American consumers that "help is on the way," as gas prices across the US have reached well over $4 a gallon due to the war.

"Help is on the way as of today. I think that the market will be very well supplied," Bessent declared.

"I am confident on the other side of this, the world's gonna be awash in oil."

Another Fox anchor noted how Americans suffered "sticker shock" from seeing prices at gas pumps over the weekend, and asked the secretary if that was "a psychological mark" the Trump administration wants to avoid.

Bessent dismissed the idea, stating that while the administration is "cognizant" of the "short-term blip" that is affecting the American people, he doubled down that soon, "prices will come down very quickly."

"The conflict will end. If we look at the stock market – what does the stock market see right now? The stock market is looking through this," he argued, adding, "This gasoline, this temporary aberration, will be over in a matter of weeks or a month."