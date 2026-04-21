Tucker Carlson apologizes for his years as a Trump loyalist: "I misled people"

Woodstock, New York - Far-right political commentator Tucker Carlson recently revealed that he is now having "buyer's remorse" for the years he spent selling the idea of President Donald Trump to the American people.

During a recent episode of his show, Tucker Carlson (r) apologized to Americans for misleading them into supporting Donald Trump l) for so many years. © Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

On Monday's episode of his podcast, Carlson interviewed his similarly MAGA-loyalist brother Buckley Carlson.

The two went on to discuss how they don't feel the same enthusiasm they once had for the president.

"You know, we'll be tormented by it for a long time," Carlson said. "I will be, and I want to say I'm sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional."

Carlson went on to admit that he and his brother are "implicated in this for sure."

"It's not enough to say, 'Well, I changed my mind,' or like, 'Oh, this is bad. I'm out," Carlson continued. "It's like, in very small ways, but in real ways, you and me and millions of people like us for the reason this is happening right now."

Carlson's remarks come as he has joined a number of MAGA figures who have been openly opposing Trump's decision to abruptly go to war with Iran, as he argues the president is doing the bidding of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump has responded by publicly mocking Carlson on multiple occasions. In a social media post shared on Friday, Trump attached a clip from a CNN report that suggested the president was winning the feud in the public eye.

He went on to call Carlson "a Low IQ person – Always easy to beat, and highly overrated!!!"

