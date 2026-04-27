White House blames "left-wing cult of hatred" for Trump dinner shooting: "Systemic demonization!"

Washington DC - The White House on Monday blamed what it called a " left-wing cult of hatred" for a shooting at a gala correspondents' dinner in Washington attended by President Donald Trump .

The White House on Monday blamed what it called a "left-wing cult of hatred" for a shooting at a gala correspondents' dinner in Washington attended by President Donald Trump. © ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the incident, for which a suspect is due in court on Monday, was the third assassination attempt targeting Republican Trump in the past two years.

"The left-wing cult of hatred against the president and all of those who support him and work for him has gotten multiple people hurt and killed, and it almost did so again this weekend," she said.

Trump himself has pushed the barriers of presidential precedent in terms of using language towards political opponents that critics say is polarizing and sometimes violent.

In a press conference minutes after the attack at the White House Correspondents Dinner, Trump took a more conciliatory tone towards the media, whom he had previously dubbed the "enemy of the people."

But Leavitt, who was on stage with Trump at the dinner when the incident happened, said there had been "systemic demonization" of the 79-year-old president.

"Nobody in recent years has faced more bullets and more violence than President Trump," said Leavitt, who returned from maternity leave to host the briefing at the White House.