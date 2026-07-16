White House officially reveals whether Trump will attend World Cup final

Washington DC - President Donald Trump will attend Sunday's World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, the White House said, saving his first appearance at the tournament for its grand finale.

The White House announced on Thursday that President Donald Trump plans to attend the grand finale of the World Cup in New Jersey on Sunday. © Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

"His attendance will cap what has been the most watched, most secure, and most successful World Cup in American history," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"This is a fitting conclusion to a tournament that showcased America's ability to host the world on the grandest stage."

The president will also attend a reception for soccer's world governing body FIFA at Trump Tower in New York on Friday, Leavitt said.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had announced in June that Trump would attend the final in New Jersey and present the trophy to the winners, but it had not been confirmed by the White House.

Leavitt said she did not know whether Trump would be supporting Argentina or Spain, after he criticized the European nation at a NATO summit last week for failing to help with the Iran war.