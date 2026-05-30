White House releases memo from Trump's doctor after latest health exam

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's doctor said he was in "excellent health" but advised him to lose weight, according to a memo released Friday after the 79-year-old underwent a routine medical check.

A memo released by the White House from Donald Trump's physician states that he is "fully fit" to be president. © REUTERS

"President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function," said Trump's doctor, US Navy Captain Sean Barbabella.

"Preventative counseling was provided, including guidance on diet, recommendation to take a low-dose aspirin, increased physical activity, and continued weight loss."

The three-page memo provides an overview of Trump's physical examination and diagnostic testing conducted at Walter Reed Medical Hospital near Washington on Tuesday.

Barbabella said Trump was "fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State."

Trump, who turns 80 next month, is on three medications, two of which are designated for cholesterol control and the third being aspirin for "cardiac prevention."

Standing at six foot three inches tall, Trump's weight increased to 238 pounds from his publicly released weight of 224 pounds from his last full annual medical in April last year.