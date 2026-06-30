Woman who accused Trump of child sexual abuse is living in hiding, family member claims

Washington DC - The woman who alleged President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her when she was between 13 and 15 years old is reportedly "staying off the grid" over fear of retaliation, a family member claims.

A woman President Donald Trump allegedly sexually assaulted is currently "staying off the grid" for fear of retaliation. © AFP/Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

"Trauma is brutal. Chronic trauma destroys," a relative of Trump's alleged victim was cited as saying by the Guardian on Tuesday. "She's coping as best she can."

Allegations against Trump surfaced in January when the Department of Justice dumped three million documents as part of its legally-mandated disclosure of all files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Amid accusations against figures such as Bill Gates and Elon Musk, the president faced numerous allegations of wrongdoing. One particularly shocking document took the form of a testimony to the FBI in which a victim claimed that Trump raped her.

Within this testimony, it is claimed that the victim was forced to conduct oral sex on Trump. She reportedly bit his genitals and, in response, Trump punched her in the head.

As a result of the Epstein files drop and the rapid circulation of these accusations, the family member said that she has been "staying off the grid" out of fear of retaliation from the Trump administration.

The attorney who represented the victim during her interviews with the FBI in 2019 said he never received a follow-up call from the agents or copies of their reports.

The claims come less than a week after a federal judge ordered the DOJ to release unredacted versions of numerous documents in the Epstein files, including those which hold allegations against Trump.