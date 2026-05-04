Gavin Newsom slams Joe Rogan as a "little guy" and "chicken" for refusing to interview him

Sacramento, California - Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday slammed podcaster Joe Rogan for refusing to interview him on his show, labeling the commentator a "little guy" and a "chicken."

Governor Gavin Newsom (l.) slammed Joe Rogan for refusing to have him on his show. © Collage: AFP/Rick Kern/Getty Images & AFP/Jim Watson

"Joe 'Little Guy' Rogan is too chicken to have me on his failing podcast because he knows I'd crush him," Newsom's Press Office wrote in all-caps on X alongside a clip from Rogan's show.

"So he takes cheap shots from the peanut gallery as he gets relegated to irrelevancy," the post continued. "All talk, no action. I'm ready when you are, 'Little Guy.' Or keep hiding!"

Newsom's all-caps rant came as not only a dig at Rogan himself, but as yet another trolling attack on President Donald Trump's brash social media style, which sees the US leader go on erratic and grammatically questionable rants on his Truth Social platform.

He followed up the attack on Rogan with another post on Sunday, this time seemingly adopting Trump's love of AI-generated imagery. The image shows Newsom teasing Rogan while the podcaster looks on, alarmed, and clutches a chicken.

The clip cited by Newsom shows Rogan attacking the California governor in April during a podcast appearance.

"Nobody wants President Newsom either," Rogan is seen saying in the clip. "Nobody believes in that guy. The guy's a f**king conman."

"Nobody believes [Newsom] is a real person. Whether you like Trump or not, whether you think he's corrupt, that's a human being," he continued. "With Newsom you've got like this construct, this cardboard cutout of a person."