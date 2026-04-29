Newsom brutally mocks Trump with new "royal" title during King Charles visit

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom brutally mocked President Donald Trump with a new royal title during King Charles III's pomp-filled state visit to the US.

California Governor Gavin Newsom trolled President Donald Trump with a vicious new title. © Collage: AFP/Aaron Chown/POOL & AFP/Jemal Countess/Getty Images

"One is the King of the UK," Newsom's Press Office wrote in a Tuesday post on X in response to a White House showing Trump and Charles together. "And the other in the King of Bulls***."

The caption added to the image read "TWO KINGS," accompanied by a crown emoji, only the latest royal reference Trump has made to himself.

The Republican has also embarked on a regal redecoration of the White House, covering its walls in gold carvings.

Amid an aggressive dismantling of the administrative state by an increasingly authoritarian Trump administration, millions of people across the US have marched in a series of "No Kings" protests.

King Charles III arrived on a multi-day state visit to the US on Tuesday. He gave a historic address to Congress which saw him urge the US to stand with its allies and strengthen its democracy.