Graham Platner gives triumphant address at Democratic convention after Mills drops out

Augusta, Maine - Senate candidate Graham Platner gave a triumphant address to the Democratic state convention in Maine only a few short days after Governor Janet Mills dropped out of the race.

Graham Platner gave a triumphant address only days after his main Democratic opponent dropped out of the race. © AFP/Graeme Sloan/Getty Images

"We are taking back what is ours," Platner declared to a massive, fired-up crowd on Saturday night, as he closed Maine's Democratic convention.

"We are taking back a party that too often has left too many behind, that too often has answered to the very same corporations and billionaires as Republicans. We are taking back our democracy from the oligarchs."

Over the course of his campaign, the oyster farmer and military veteran has addressed thousands across Maine in small-scale town hall events, barbecues, and other gatherings.

This speech, however, was Platner's first large-scale address, and saw him speak to a crowded room packed full of Democratic supporters from across the state.

It was also the first major moment for Platner's campaign since his main rival in the Democratic primaries, Maine Governor Janet Mills, dropped out of the race on Thursday, citing a lack of financial resources.

Having already been worlds ahead of Mills in the polls, her decision to step aside has made Platner the presumptive nominee for Maine's Senate race in November, facing off against incumbent GOP Senator Susan Collins.

As a result, Platner used speech to launch an assault on Collins and accused the "powers that be" Democratic establishment from which Mills came of actively trying to sabotage his campaign.