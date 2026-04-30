Graham Platner shares hilarious story of why he chose to run for Senate in Jon Stewart interview

Augusta, Maine - Maine Democrat Graham Platner used an appearance on the Weekly Show with Jon Stewart to share the hilarious story of the moment he first considered a run for the Senate.

Graham Platner (r.) used an appearance on Jon Stewart's podcast to share the hilarious story of the moment he first considered a run for the Senate. © Collage: AFP/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images & Screenshot/YouTube/@WeeklyShowPodcast

"Last summer, end of July, some people came to my house," Platner told Stewart while discussing his decision to run for office. "They had been in Maine for a few months… looking for someone to run for US Senate against Susan Collins."

"They were looking specifically for, like, a kind of working class person on, kind of, working class economic policies," he continued.

"They had found me because I did a video a few years ago fighting against a Norwegian salmon farm that was trying to come into our bay."

The story solicited a laugh from Stewart, who remarked that "I don't know if there's anything more 'Maine' than this… A bunch of guys come to your house because they saw your Norwegian salmon video."

"Yep! And then they looked me up, and they saw that I donated to Bernie Sanders, and they were like 'Oh!'" Platner continued. "They literally came to my house and said, 'We think you should run.'"

"My wife and I, quite honestly, told them to f**k off because that was the weirdest, most random thing."

Platner went on to explain that the recruiters came back a week later with a more fleshed-out proposal, and explained that the suggestion was not a joke but a real and thought-through plan. After a series of conversations, he agreed.