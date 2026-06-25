Graham Platner slams Susan Collins for supporting Brett Kavanaugh as he receives Planned Parenthood endorsement

Augusta, Maine - Planned Parenthood endorsed Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner as he took aim at incumbent Senator Susan Collins' historic support for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner (r.) attacked incumbent Senator Susan Collins for her historic support for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. © Collage: AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images & AFP/Laura Brett/Getty Images

"Susan Collins is lying through her teeth," Platner said in a statement responding to recent comments the Republican made regarding her vote to confirm Kavanaugh's ascension to the Supreme Court in 2018.

"Brett Kavanaugh was the deciding vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, and Susan Collins was the deciding vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh," Platner explained. "Everyone knew that Brett Kavanaugh would overturn Roe."

The statement came in response to an appearance on Fox News during which Collins claimed that while she disagreed with the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, it would have happened "whether Justice Kavanaugh was confirmed or not."

Collins' claim is being questioned, as Kavanaugh – who at the time of his confirmation faced serious sexual assault charges – was a deciding vote on the 5-4 decision to overturn the legal precedent.

Roe v. Wade was a landmark legal decision that in 1973 ruled the US Constitution protected the right of pregnant people to have an abortion.

"She can lie and say she was misled," Platner said. "She can claim she's disappointed. But the reality is, she knew exactly why Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh – and she voted to confirm him anyway."

Platner's comments came as he joined Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson for a press conference in which the nonprofit reaffirmed its endorsement of the oyster farmer for the Senate.