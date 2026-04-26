Graham Platner threatens to destroy MAGA's "entire corrupt legacy" after Tim Scott joins Susan Collins rally

Augusta, Maine - Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner slammed the MAGA movement, its supporters, and Senator Susan Collins in a brutal rebuff that saw him threaten to "wipe out your entire corrupt legacy."

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner (r.) slammed incumbent Senator Susan Collins in a brutal social media takedown on Saturday. © Collage: AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images & Screenshot/Instagram/@grahamformaine

"It all starts in Maine. It starts with Senator Susan Collins," Senator Tim Scott, a Republican Senator from South Carolina, wrote in an X post on Saturday alongside a clip of himself speaking to a small crowd alongside the Maine Senate candidate.

"How many of you wanna make sure that the United States Senate remains the firewall for America?" Scott is heard saying in the clip.

"I say this everywhere I go around the country, to every donor I call, to every state I visit, I tell them the same story – it all starts with Susan Collins, it's just the truth," he said.

Platner immediately picked up on the clip. The oyster farmer and US military veteran is currently running in the Democratic primaries to challenge Collins for her Senate seat.

"I agree," Platner wrote on X in a scathing rebuke to Scott's speech. "It starts with Maine. It starts with Susan Collins."

"And then you, Senator Scott, and your allies, and your president," Platner continued. "And once we've replaced all of you, we'll pass universal healthcare, end foreign wars, and wipe out your entire corrupt legacy. But it starts with Maine."

Recent polls show Platner leading his Democrat rival, Governor Janet Mills, by more than 30 points. Survey data also show him leading in a match-up against Collins, who has held her Senate seat for nearly 30 years.