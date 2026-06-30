Greg Casar announces support for amendment to cut off billions in US military aid to Israel
Washington DC - Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar has backed an amendment to the annual defense budget bill that would halt $3.3 billion in US military aid to Israel.
"Soon, the House will vote on an amendment to block taxpayer funding to Israel’s military. I will vote yes," Casar posted on X on Monday.
"The Israeli government committed war crimes in Gaza and helped drag America into war with Iran. Americans should not be financing more weapons for Netanyahu," Casar wrote.
"I am aware that the amendment as written may cut off both military weapons (~$3.3 billion) and some diplomatic funding (~$50 million). While I would prefer to vote on an amendment that stripped just military funding, I think opposing the billions in military funding is what's most important here."
The Texas Democrat was referring to an amendment proposed by Republican Representative Thomas Massie to the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, which stipulates that "none of the funds made available under this act shall be obligated or expended for Israel."
"The amount otherwise made available by this Act for 'Foreign Military Financing Program' is hereby reduced by $3,300,000,000," the proposed amendment reads.
$3.3 billion is the amount Israel is currently slated to receive under the program through 2028.
AOC and Ro Khanna back Thomas Massie's amendment
Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ro Khanna are among those who have publicly backed Massie's amendment.
AOC has also proposed an amendment to restrict the transfer of US weapons "pending Congressional authorization and written Presidential assurances that the recipient country is not restricting the transport or delivery of humanitarian assistance and is complying with international law."
The text does not directly mention Israel.
Khanna, meanwhile, teamed up with Massie to put forward an amendment that would have removed a provision to significantly expand US and Israeli military tech integration.
According to Responsible Statecraft, the House Rules Committee rejected the proposal on Monday without debate.
"We need overwhelming support for Massie's amendment," Khanna said in a video message on Saturday alongside Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud at the city's Wall of Tears commemorating the tens of thousands of Palestinian children killed by Israel in Gaza.
Cover photo: JIM WATSON / AFP