Greg Casar announces support for amendment to cut off billions in US military aid to Israel

Washington DC - Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar has backed an amendment to the annual defense budget bill that would halt $3.3 billion in US military aid to Israel .

Representative Greg Casar (pictured) of Texas has said he will vote "yes" on an amendment proposed by Thomas Massie to cut off $3.3 billion in US military aid to Israel. © JIM WATSON / AFP

"Soon, the House will vote on an amendment to block taxpayer funding to Israel’s military. I will vote yes," Casar posted on X on Monday.

"The Israeli government committed war crimes in Gaza and helped drag America into war with Iran. Americans should not be financing more weapons for Netanyahu," Casar wrote.



"I am aware that the amendment as written may cut off both military weapons (~$3.3 billion) and some diplomatic funding (~$50 million). While I would prefer to vote on an amendment that stripped just military funding, I think opposing the billions in military funding is what's most important here."

The Texas Democrat was referring to an amendment proposed by Republican Representative Thomas Massie to the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, which stipulates that "none of the funds made available under this act shall be obligated or expended for Israel."

"The amount otherwise made available by this Act for 'Foreign Military Financing Program' is hereby reduced by $3,300,000,000," the proposed amendment reads.

$3.3 billion is the amount Israel is currently slated to receive under the program through 2028.