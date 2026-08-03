How is Abdul El-Sayed polling ahead of the Michigan Senate primary?
Dearborn, Michigan - Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has seen a meteoric rise in popularity in recent months, but is Michigan ready to send him to Washington DC?
A collection of 10 recent polls published Monday by The New York Times listed El-Sayed leading in all but one: a Glengariff Group, Inc. poll that had his rival, Haley Stevens, with a 7-point lead.
Nearly all of the other polls had El-Sayed with a double-digit advantage, with the largest being a Zenith Research poll that had him at 19 points.
On Tuesday, Michiganders will head to the polls to vote on a replacement for Senator Gary Peters, who opted out of running for re-election, and to fill House seats representing the state's 7th and 13th Congressional Districts.
The Senate race has been getting a lot of attention, as a win from El-Sayed – who boasts strong endorsements from notable progressives like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – could send a strong message to Democratic politicians that the party has moved further left.
El-Sayed has also faced pushback over his criticism of Israel and regularly calling out Stevens for being funded by lobbyists, both of which have become hot-button issues within the party.
According to Al-Jazeera, records show that AIPAC and other political action committees have spent more than $54 million to help Stevens.
While his chances of success on Tuesday appear high, things may be more challenging in November.
Four of the 10 recent general election polls published by The Times listed Republican candidate Mike Rogers as a hypothetical victor, while four more listed Stevens.
Cover photo: Sarah Rice / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP