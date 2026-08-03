How is Abdul El-Sayed polling ahead of the Michigan Senate primary?

Dearborn, Michigan - Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has seen a meteoric rise in popularity in recent months, but is Michigan ready to send him to Washington DC?

Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed currently holds a significant lead over his Michigan primary rival, but could face an uphill battle in the general election. © Sarah Rice / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A collection of 10 recent polls published Monday by The New York Times listed El-Sayed leading in all but one: a Glengariff Group, Inc. poll that had his rival, Haley Stevens, with a 7-point lead.

Nearly all of the other polls had El-Sayed with a double-digit advantage, with the largest being a Zenith Research poll that had him at 19 points.

On Tuesday, Michiganders will head to the polls to vote on a replacement for Senator Gary Peters, who opted out of running for re-election, and to fill House seats representing the state's 7th and 13th Congressional Districts.

The Senate race has been getting a lot of attention, as a win from El-Sayed – who boasts strong endorsements from notable progressives like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – could send a strong message to Democratic politicians that the party has moved further left.

El-Sayed has also faced pushback over his criticism of Israel and regularly calling out Stevens for being funded by lobbyists, both of which have become hot-button issues within the party.

According to Al-Jazeera, records show that AIPAC and other political action committees have spent more than $54 million to help Stevens.

While his chances of success on Tuesday appear high, things may be more challenging in November.