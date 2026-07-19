Democrats' split on support for Israel widens ahead of crucial midterm elections

Washington DC - More than 100 House Democrats voted this week to cut military aid to Israel , exposing a widening party divide that could reshape both November's midterm elections and the future of one of Washington's most durable foreign policy alliances.

The Democratic Party is becoming increasingly divided over US military support to Israel. © kena betancur / AFP

The measure, offered by conservative Kentucky congressman Thomas Massie, was defeated overwhelmingly after nearly all his fellow Republicans and 98 Democrats opposed it.

But the vote was striking because 103 Democrats backed ending the aid, while 10 others voted present – a near-even split that would have been almost unthinkable for most of the modern US-Israel relationship.

"When more than 100 House Democrats are willing to vote to cut military aid, that's no longer a protest vote," veteran political strategist Mike Fahey told AFP.

"That's a signal that the party is undergoing a generational and ideological realignment."

The revolt reached deep into Democratic leadership. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries opposed the amendment, but his deputy Katherine Clark voted for it, as did former speaker Nancy Pelosi, one of Congress's longest-serving defenders of the alliance.

"For the good of the Israeli people and the Palestinian people, it is clear US policy must change," Pelosi said.

Clark said Washington should not provide a "blank check" to any country that fails to comply with US law, interests and values.

The amendment had little chance of becoming law.

But it became a political marker, revealing how much support for Israel has eroded inside the Democratic Party after years of an all-out assault on Gaza, mounting Palestinian casualties, and frustration with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government.