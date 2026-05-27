James Talarico slams Ken Paxton as "most corrupt politician in America" after Texas' GOP Senate primary runoff

James Talarico speaks as early results come in on his primary election night on March 3, 2026, in Austin, Texas. © JOHN MOORE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"The most corrupt politician in America just became the Republican nominee for the United States Senate," Talarico said in a video message on social media after Paxton's win.

The Texas state representative pointed to accusations of bribery and abuse of office Paxton has faced as attorney general. He was impeached on corruption charges by the Texas House in 2023 before being acquitted in the Senate.

"That kind of corruption is the rot at the core of this broken system. It's why we can't afford anything. It's why we can't get ahead no matter how hard we work," Talarico said.

"For 50 years, mega donors and their puppet politicians like Ken Paxton have stolen from us with their lies, their bailouts, and their billionaire tax breaks."

"Ken Paxton has gotten away with it. They've all gotten away with it. But that ends this year, in this state, in this race."