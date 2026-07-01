JD Vance again lectures Pope Leo XIV on immigration: "It's not just about the dignity of the immigrant"

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance again used a television appearance to lecture Pope Leo XIV on immigration, claiming that "it's not just about the dignity of the immigrant."

Vice President JD Vance (r.) again criticized Pope Leo XIV (l.) for his views on US immigration policy. © Collage: AFP/Filippo Monteforte & AFP/Nathan Howard/POOL

Vance's comments initially came in a rebuff to a question by Fox News' Laura Ingraham on Tuesday night in which she contended that Pope Leo XIV is "very, deeply in some regard, anti-capitalist."

While he first pushed back against Ingraham's comment, arguing that the Pope's job isn't to be in favor of capitalism, he quickly began lecturing the pontiff on immigration.

"I don't see Pope Leo as anti-capitalist," Vance said. "I do think that some of the things that have come out of the Vatican on the immigration question in particular have been troubling, and ultimately I disagree with it."

"What I would hope is that the Catholic leadership has learned from some of the things that me, and Marco [Rubio], and the president have said about immigration," he continued.

"It's not just about the dignity of the immigrant, it's also about the dignity of the native-born people who have had their lives upended."

Leo has consistently fought against the demonizing of migrants since he ascended to the papacy last year. Early in June, he urged global action to establish "safe and legal pathways" for immigration and for migrants to be given "a respectful welcome and real opportunities."

He has also been highly critical of the US and Israel's brutal war of aggression against Iran, last week opening a cardinals' gathering by declaring people should "resolve conflicts as human beings and not as beasts."