JD Vance blasts critics of US "imperfections" in lengthy speech to mark 250th anniversary

New York, New York - Vice President JD Vance on Saturday slammed those who criticize the US' "imperfections" in a lengthy July 4 address from the deck of an amphibious assault ship in New York City.

Vice President JD Vance slammed critics of the US' "imperfections" during a speech in New York harbor. © AFP/POOL/Getty Images

"You will hear a couple small but loud voices today speak obsessively not of our national greatness, but of our national imperfections," Vance said from the USS Kearsarge, flanked by One World Trade Center and the Statue of Liberty.

"They'll talk about America's sins with the anger and zeal of a brimstone preacher, but without any of the grace or forgiveness that must be present in the Christian faith," he continued, adding that critics "misunderstand the essence of America."

Vance's speech came as dozens of tall ships from more than 20 countries sailed into New York harbor to celebrate the 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

As a flotilla of tall ships glided by behind him, he asked Americans to "reject the two-dimensional view of your fellow citizens and reject the two-dimensional view of your country."

Vance's comments echoed those of President Donald Trump, who on Friday used even stronger language to blast "radicals and extremists" that threaten America's identity during a speech at Mount Rushmore.

Trump went on to target "communists" in an energetic speech on Washington DC's National Mall on Saturday night. His July 4 address came hours after the event was evacuated due to extreme weather.

An array of military jets, including the Blue Angels, the US Navy's flight demonstration squadron, flew over New York Harbor behind Vance, some leaving red, white, and blue contrails.