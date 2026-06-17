JD Vance defends Trump after dubbing himself an Epstein "conspiracy theorist"

New York, New York - Vice President JD Vance recently played defense for President Donald Trump after admitting he had privately been calling for the full release of the files on Jeffrey Epstein.

In a recent interview, JD Vance (r.) dubbed himself a Jeffrey Epstein (l.) "conspiracy theorist," but insisted Donald Trump had little to do with the financier. © Collage: Edna Leshowitz & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During his appearance on The View on Tuesday, Vance was asked about reports that he pushed for the release of the Epstein files behind the scenes, but was "rebuffed" by the administration.

He ultimately confirmed a claim that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has privately described him as a "conspiracy theorist."

"She thinks I'm a conspiracy theorist on the Epstein stuff because I think that it's crazy that you had this guy who is clearly a sex predator who was hanging out with a lot of very wealthy and powerful people," Vance said. "Like, that really bothered me."

"I don't know what's there, of course, nobody knows exactly what happened unless you were there, but that really bothered me, and I wanted to have full transparency."

When pressed by the panel, Vance dismissed the fact that Trump had been close friends with Epstein for many years. He argued that emails within the Epstein files revealed the financier actually "hated Donald Trump" and falsely asserted they were only friends "back in the 1980s."

Vance also alleged that Trump "narced on him to the police," which led to Epstein's "downfall," referencing a mid-2000s phone call Trump made to police, in which he thanked them for stopping Epstein because "everyone has known he's been doing this."

After being pressed further on the issue, Vance, who was there to promote his memoir, tried to move on and told the panel, "I'm here to sell books!"