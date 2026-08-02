JD Vance receives a flood of MAGA tributes on 42nd birthday: "A FIGHTER of a Vice President!"

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance turned another year older today, and his Republican allies have been showering him with birthday messages on social media.

Vice President JD Vance turned another year older today, and his Republican allies have been showering him with birthday messages on social media. © MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL / AFP

Everyone from right-leaning Fox News to the US Embassy in India had a post for Vance, with Republican politicians popping out of the woodwork to shout out the VP.

The White House called him "a proud champion for the American people" in its post.

The Trump War Room – an official rapid-response X account run by the president's communications team – hailed the politician as "a devoted father, patriot, and FIGHTER of a Vice President."

Naturally, Vance's wife Usha also posted a family photo to X along with a b-day note. The couple recently welcomed their fourth child.

The Vice President was born in 1984 in Middletown, Ohio, under the name of James Donald Bowman. He would change his name several times over the years, ultimately settling on James Davis Vance.

He later recounted a difficult childhood marred by poverty and parental drug abuse in his 2016 memoir, Hillbilly Elegy.