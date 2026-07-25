First look: JD Vance's wife shares photos of newborn son Alec

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance recently shared photos of the newest addition to their growing family.

In a recent social media post, Usha Vance (l.) shared photos of the newborn she and Vice President JD Vance recently welcomed to their family. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, Usha shared an X post including photos of her and the vice president with their three children and their newborn.

"Thank you for all the good wishes as we settle into life as a family of six," she wrote on X. "Meet Alec - and enjoy these attempts at taking a decent family photo with four kids!"

The post comes after the couple announced last Sunday that Alec Neel Vance had been born that morning.

Vice President Vance is now the father of three boys and one girl, all of whom are under 10 years old.

During a rally in January 2025, Vance told a crowd of MAGA supporters, "I want more babies in the United States of America."

The remark echoed sentiments shared by several Trump administration officials who have expressed support for large families.