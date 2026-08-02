JD Vance receives a flood of MAGA tributes on 42nd birthday: "Champion for the American people!"
Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance turned another year older today, and his Republican allies have been showering him with birthday messages on social media.
Everyone from right-leaning Fox News to the US Embassy in India had a post for Vance, with Republican politicians popping out of the woodwork to shout out the VP.
The White House called him "a proud champion for the American people" in its post.
The Trump War Room – an official rapid-response X account run by the president's communications team – hailed the politician as "a devoted father, patriot, and FIGHTER of a Vice President."
Naturally, Vance's wife Usha also posted a family photo to X along with a b-day note. The couple recently welcomed their fourth child.
The Vice President was born in 1984 in Middletown, Ohio, under the name of James Donald Bowman. He would change his name several times over the years, ultimately settling on James Davis Vance.
He later recounted a difficult childhood marred by poverty and parental drug abuse in his 2016 memoir, Hillbilly Elegy.
After graduating from high school, Vance enlisted in the Marine Corps to serve as a combat correspondent. He eventually rose to the rank of corporal and left the military with several decorations in 2007 to go to college at Ohio State and then Yale Law School.
His law career segued into work as a tech industry venture capitalist and startup operator, then a New York Times best-selling book author for Hillbilly Elegy, and finally made his way into politics.
Cover photo: MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL / AFP