JD Vance unveils elaborate chicken coop at vice president residence – did it come out of taxpayer money?

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance recently had a fancy chicken coop installed at his residence at the historic Naval Observatory.

Vice President JD Vance recently unveiled a new Victorian-style chicken coop he had specially made for his family's residence at the Naval Observatory. © Matt Rourke / POOL / AFP

According to CNN, the coop was designed by the American-based company Carolina Coops, which drew influence from the architectural elements of the Queen Anne Victorian style of the Observatory.

The coop, which reportedly did not cost taxpayer money, was first unveiled during a camp-themed party at the Vance home over the weekend.

A source told Fox News that Vance has vowed to personally take care of around a dozen chickens, which will provide farm-fresh eggs for him and his family, which is soon expecting their fourth child.

While on the campaign trail in 2024, Vance once joked that his children "actually eat about 14 eggs every single morning" while discussing inflation and the spiking prices of everyday goods.

The addition of the coop is not an unprecedented move, as first families have made similar changes in the past. In 2017, Second Lady Karen Pence introduced a backyard beehive to the property.