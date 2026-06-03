Trump pushes for Vance-Rubio presidential ticket as 2028 rumors swirl

Washington DC - President Donald Trump thinks the two Republicans most likely to jockey to succeed him would make an unbeatable ticket if they run together, he told an interviewer Wednesday.

Trump revealed he thinks his Vice President JD Vance (l.) and Secretary of State Marco Rubio (r.) have the best shot of winning the White House if they run together in 2028. © Collage: Matt Rourke / POOL / AFP & BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are both widely seen as strong contenders to run for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination – and as rivals.

"I like them both. I like them together," Trump said on the New York Post podcast Pod Force One, adding: "I don't know how you beat them if they're together."

The two men would have to agree to it, but "they get along really well," Trump mused.

He did not venture to say who should be at the top of the ticket.

Neither man has officially declared his intention to run, and Rubio (54) has publicly said that the vice president is a friend and insisted that he would not run in 2028 if Vance is a candidate.

Recent polls suggest that Vance and Rubio are nearly tied among Republican voters.