Rubio rising? Duel with JD Vance for 2028 GOP presidential nod heats up

Washington DC - It was the perfect split-screen for the race to succeed Donald Trump – so long as your name is Marco Rubio and not JD Vance .

Marco Rubio's press conference this week further fueled speculation that he could be a serious presidential contender in 2028. © Kent NISHIMURA / AFP

In a packed White House briefing room, journalists shouted over each other in a bid to get a question from the secretary of state.

At the same time, Vice President Vance – Rubio's most likely rival for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination – was hundreds of miles away from the action at a political fundraiser in Oklahoma.

"Guys, this is chaos," said Rubio as reporters desperately waved their hands at him.

The 54-year-old appeared to be enjoying his time standing in for Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who is on maternity leave.

He fielded a series of questions on Iran, Cuba, and China with a relaxed style and dashes of humor – and little of the invective that Trump often unleashes in his briefing room appearances.

The self-confessed rap fan even threw in some hip-hop lyrics, declaring Iran's leaders to be, in the words of Cypress Hill, "insane in the brain."

"Rubio just wrapped up his FIRST White House Press Briefing, and he absolutely knocked it out of the park," conservative influencer Nick Sortor said on X.

"This man is a SERIOUS contender for 2028."

Could it mark the moment when Rubio's star definitively rose in the race to lead a post-Trump Republican party in two and a half years?