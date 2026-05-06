Vance campaigns in Iowa to boost support ahead of midterms – and 2028 presidential race
Des Moines, Iowa - Vice President JD Vance recently traveled to Iowa in an effort to campaign for the Republican Party ahead of the midterm elections, but some believe he had an ulterior motive.
On Wednesday, Vance delivered a lengthy speech from inside a plant that manufactures semitruck grille guards, where he sang President Donald Trump's praises on various issues, including the economy and his ongoing war with Iran.
He was also in Iowa to support MAGA Congressman Zach Nunn, who is currently entrenched in a tight race for re-election that 270towin has deemed a toss-up.
Three sources told The Washington Post that there was no special reason for the stop other than it being next on the list of swing-state House districts the administration has the vice president visiting to shore up support ahead of the midterm elections in November.
But critics have also pointed out that Iowa will host the first vote in the 2028 Republican presidential primaries, leading some to argue that Vance – who has not ruled out the idea of running – was there to campaign for himself as well.
Does JD Vance have the "Kamala Harris problem"?
The push comes as recent polling has found that Trump, Vance, and the GOP as a whole have been rapidly losing support with Americans – particularly on specific issues, including the economy and the Iran war.
If Vance does decide to run, he will be inherently tied to the president and his controversial policies – a "risk" that an Iowa GOP strategist described to Politico as "the Kamala Harris problem," referencing the former VP whose ties to former President Joe Biden may have contributed significantly to her presidential loss in 2024.
While Trump and Vance may be struggling with Americans overall, Republican voters continue to support the party by a large margin, with a majority viewing Vance as the next in line for the presidency.
Cover photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / POOL / AFP