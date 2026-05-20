Vance clashes with reporter over Trump's stock trading: "This is a hell of a question"

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance launched a scathing and personal attack on a reporter who questioned how he can continue to fight fraud while President Donald Trump reportedly trades stocks.

Vice President JD Vance launched an attack against a reporter who questioned his fraud-fighting abilities. © AFP/Kent Nishimura

Amid questions around Trump's financial dealings and disclosures, as well as accusations of heavy stock trading, Vance jumped to his boss' defense during a press conference at the White House on Tuesday.

Reporter Andrew Feinberg asked Vance about Trump's reported trading of stocks and the feeling among US citizens that he is "corrupt." Specifically, he questioned statements Vance made when he ran for the Senate in 2022.

"Trading individual stocks is something that you said that public officials should not be able to do when you ran for Senate all those years ago," Feinberg said.

"How can you and your administration argue to Americans that you're cleaning up corruption, you’re preventing fraud… when the president seems to be talking up stocks that he owns, selling them and enriching himself?"

"Well, that was a doozy," Vance responded. "But before I answer your question, I want to just observe – there are different ways to ask a question."

"You could just ask a question and try to get your answer, or you could do a speech where you say: 'Oh you know, Mr Vice President, you're a terrible human being and so is the president and so is the entire cabinet,'" he said.

"Come on, man, have a little bit of objectivity in the way you ask these questions because there are a lot of things in that speech, masquerading as a question, that didn't actually get asked."