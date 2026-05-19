Vance trolled over bizarre call to reject the "crazy leadership in Washington"

Kansas City, Missouri - Vice President JD Vance embarrassed himself during an event at a manufacturing plant in Kansas City by calling for US citizens to reject the "crazy leadership" in Washington.

Vice President JD Vance said that US citizens should reject the "crazy leadership" in Washington. © AFP/Eric Lee/POOL

"I'm not going to ask you to agree with us on every issue, because that would be impossible," Vance said during a speech at a Milbank Manufacturing Company plant in Kansas City, Missouri.

Vance was attempting to rally support behind the Trump administration ahead of the midterm elections, but it backfired spectacularly when he seemed to urge people against voting for the GOP.

"What I will ask you is: If you want to make America great, if you want to protect your jobs and hopefully build jobs in this beautiful factory, if you want to make our streets even safer, if you want to rebuild the American dream for the next generation, vote against the crazy leadership in Washington," Vance said.

Realizing that he'd just implied that people should vote against the Trump administration, Vance immediately started backpedaling.

"Vote against the congressional leadership that will stand up and say 'we care more about illegal aliens than we do American citizens,'" Vance rambled on.

"Vote for the leaders in Congress who have promised they are going to fight for you," he said.

The Democratic Party was quick to respond, trolling Vance on X with a picture of Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, captioned "The crazy leadership in Washington, DC."

Vance went on to rail against fraud and attack migrants, telling the crowd that they "should not be able to steal from all of you and give it to fraudsters."