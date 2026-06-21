Vance voices hope for "historic" US-Iran talks as Trump threatens more strikes

Burgenstock, Switzerland - Vice President JD Vance said he hopes Washington and Tehran can reset their relationship, at the start of what he called "historic" talks in Switzerland on Sunday.

JD Vance voiced hope for successful talks in Switzerland as Donald Trump (r.) hurled threats of new attacks on Iran. © Collage: URS FLUEELER / POOL / AFP & Guillaume BAPTISTE / AFP

Yet, as the meeting was happening, President Donald Trump threatened in an online post to strike Iran if it did not "immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble".

Vance, flanked by US negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, was at the luxury Burgenstock resort overlooking Lake Lucerne for talks with Tehan's negotiators on the preliminary US-Iran deal to halt the Middle East war.

"This is a historic meeting," Vance said in the negotiation room, set up with for the US team on one side and for the Iranian delegation on the other.

"The question before us now is how much more can we accomplish together? Can we turn over a new leaf? Can we change relations in the Middle East permanently?

"Or do we go back to doing things the old way, which is not our preference, but it's certainly very much something that can happen."

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf were leading the talks for Tehran.

The discussions are being mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.

The negotiation table was set up in a U-shape, AFP journalists in the room saw, with Qatar and the US on one side, Pakistan and Iran on the other – all with three seats each.

Pakistan and Qatar each also had one sat in the middle, at the head of the table.