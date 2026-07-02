Joaquin Castro slams ICE for reportedly trying to deport people to Venezuela after earthquakes

Washington DC - Representative Joaquin Castro blasted ICE for reportedly trying to deport people to Venezuela as the country reels from twin earthquakes that claimed over 2,000 lives.

Representative Joaquin Castro has accused ICE of trying to deport detained immigrants to Venezuela as the country reels from two powerful earthquakes. © KAYLA BARTKOWSKI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"Just hours after the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela that killed over 1,900 people, ICE attempted to deport children and families from the Dilley Trailer Prison to Venezuela," Castro posted on X on Wednesday, referring to a notorious immigration detention facility in Texas.

"They were woken up in the middle of the night and sent to Arizona on their way to Venezuela. The families were ultimately sent back to Dilley but worry that they could be deported at any time."

Venezuela was rocked by back-to-back quakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 last week. National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said on Wednesday that the death toll had risen to 2,295, and that more than 11,000 people were injured.

"It is unthinkable to send children and families, who have committed no crimes, into a country plunged into chaos by natural disaster," Castro wrote.



"Last week, 146 men, women, and children were deported back home to Venezuela hours before the earthquakes – many are suspected to have been killed," the congressman continued.

The deported people were taken to a government-run hotel in La Guaira that collapsed in the quakes. It is not yet clear how many died, but relatives told Reuters at least 12 people managed to escape on their own while a list one person saw showed 32 survivors.