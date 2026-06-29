Biden calls Trump a "loser," accuses him of "blatant, blatant corruption"

Hanover, Maryland - Former President Joe Biden mocked President Donald Trump as a narcissistic "loser" who is exercising "blatant corruption" from his position in the White House.

Former President Joe Biden (r) slammed President Donald Trump (l) as a "loser" who's exercising "blatant corruption" from the White House. © Collage: AFP/Kent Nishimura

"He's diminished our standing in the world more than any president in history has," Biden pointed out on Sunday during an angry, passionate speech to Democratic donors in Maryland.

"It's not just his vanity projects, tearing down the East Wing of the White House making room for his ballroom, putting his name on the Kennedy Center, building an arch in his own honor, even hiring his own pool guy to fix the reflecting pool," Biden raged. "Woah! What a loser!"

"The reflecting pool reflects something even worse than the narcissism and incompetence at the core of this administration," Biden said. "It's the corruption, the corruption, the brazen, blatant, blatant corruption… on a scale never seen before in American history."

Biden continued his tirade by pointing out that Trump "has no shame" and is "embarrassing" the country on the world stage. He was particularly angry about the president's various moneymaking schemes, as well as his pardons for the January 6 insurrectionists.

"These people don't deserve to be compensated. They deserve to be put in jail for a long, long, long time," he said.

Biden's comments come two years after he was forced to step down from his reelection campaign after a disastrous, hugely damaging debate against Trump.

The incident had renewed already-virulent calls for him to step down due to his perceived age and mental acuity. It set up Vice President Kamala Harris eventual ascendance to become the Democrats' 2024 presidential candidate.