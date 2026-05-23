Justice John Roberts faces impeachment calls for turning Supreme Court into a "partisan force"

Washington DC - Conservative Supreme Court Justice John Roberts is now facing calls to be impeached, as he has allegedly turned the court into a "partisan force."

A Democratic Congressman on Friday announced he has filed articles of impeachment against Conservative Supreme Court Justice John Roberts. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, Tennessee Congressman and Judiciary Committee member Steve Cohen announced that he had introduced six articles of impeachment against the justice for "committing high crimes and misdemeanors by violating the Constitution, disregarding his statutory obligations as Chief Justice, and breaching his oaths of office."

The articles argue that Roberts and the court have caused drastic changes to established precedents, and accused the court of having "violated its own principles with a pattern of interfering in elections on behalf of Republican candidates."

Cohen also points to a number of heavily criticized rulings, such as the recent Louisiana v. Callais decision – which allowed Republicans to redraw Congressional maps across the country to block out minority voters – and the 2024 decision granting President Donald Trump absolute immunity for anything deemed an "official action."

Justices are nominated by the president and later approved by the Senate, as Roberts was in 2005. The only ways that justices can be removed are through impeachment, resignation, retirement, or death.

In recent years, critics have raised the idea of applying term limits and implementing an enforceable ethics code. As the court has none currently, people have argued that this allows justices to get away with questionable behaviors.