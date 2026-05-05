Supreme Court expedites Voting Rights Act decision to allow Louisiana to redraw maps

Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Monday expedited its ruling on the Voting Rights Act to allow the Republicans to redraw Louisiana's congressional maps ahead of the midterm elections.

The Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for the Republicans to redraw Louisiana's congressional maps ahead of the midterms. © AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Monday's ruling allows last week's decision, which sought to eliminate any use of race as a factor when drawing new electoral districts, to come into effect immediately rather than after the usual 32-day waiting period.

The move comes after Louisiana asked the conservative-dominated court to cancel the hold, meant to allow the losing party time to petition a rehearing, so that the state can move forward with its redistricting push.

After the Supreme Court struck down Louisiana's second majority-Black district last week, the state's Governor Jeff Landry reportedly moved to suspend upcoming primary elections so a new GOP-led redistricting plan can be implemented before the midterms.



The court's decision guts Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which was designed to prevent voting practices that dilute minority influence.

"The date scheduled for the beginning of early voting in the primary election has already passed," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the court's latest ruling.

"The congressional districting map enacted by the legislature has been held to be unconstitutional, and the general election will be held in just six months."