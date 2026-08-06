Justin Pearson fights Tennessee redistricting in Democratic bid for Congress

Memphis, Tennessee - When Justin Pearson announced his bid for Congress in his hometown of Memphis, the Democrat, who is African American, never imagined he would have to campaign more than 200 miles away – in the county where the Ku Klux Klan was founded.

Justin Pearson speaks in an interview during a congressional candidate forum for Tennessee Districts 5,8 and 9, hosted at the Memphis Islamic Center in Cordova. © ARCHANA THIYAGARAJAN / AFP

In May, following a divisive US Supreme Court decision, Republicans in the state legislature dramatically redrew the boundaries of Tennessee's 9th Congressional District.

Majority-Black Memphis was split into three districts stretching across the state, diluting its heavily Democratic electorate.

Under the new map, the 9th District is now widely expected to favor Republicans.

So Pearson, a 31-year-old Tennessee state lawmaker, asked himself: "Do I quit or stay in the fight?"

Republicans "never want to see Black political power. They never want to see us being able to choose representatives of our own," he told AFP in an interview last week.

In the end, Pearson chose to stay in the race. On Thursday, he faces three rivals in the Democratic primary.

The ruling by the conservative-dominated Supreme Court in April further weakened the Voting Rights Act, the landmark civil rights law protecting minority voting power.

Almost immediately following the ruling, several Republican-led Southern states, including Louisiana and Alabama, moved to redraw their congressional districts, extending a broader nationwide push by both Republicans and Democrats to redraw maps in states they control ahead of the midterm elections.