Tennessee GOP proposes redistricting that axes state's lone Democrat and disenfranchises Black voters

Memphis, Tennessee - Tennessee Republicans on Wednesday unveiled their proposal for a new redistricting congressional map that would give them a huge helping hand in future elections.

Tennessee Republicans unveiled a new redistricting map on Wednesday that is being criticized for disenfranchising Black voters and Democrats. © Screenshot / X / @CSexton25

The new map, which the Tennessee Senate GOP shared in an X post on Wednesday, seeks to split up majority-Black Shelby County – which includes Memphis – into three districts in an effort to get rid of the state's lone Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen.

According to Politico, the supermajority Republican leadership in both chambers supports the measure, and it is expected to pass sometime on Thursday.

Tennessee joins a number of states that have been attempting to redraw congressional maps to benefit a certain party after Texas became the first to do so last year in a boost for Republicans.

The latest efforts come after the Supreme Court ruled last week to limit the use of race in drawing electoral districts.

The decision marked a significant shift in how courts interpret the balance between preventing racial discrimination and adhering to constitutional guarantees of equal protection, raising the bar for when race can be considered in redistricting.