Kash Patel slammed for controversial "VIP" snorkeling excursion to sunken battleship

Washington DC - Recent reporting claims FBI Director Kash Patel secretly went on a snorkeling tour to a sunken battleship while he was on a work trip in Hawaii last year.

Recent reporting claims FBI Director Kash Patel secretly went on a snorkeling tour last year in Hawaii while on a work trip. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Government emails recently obtained by The Associated Press revealed that while Patel was in Hawaii for work last August, he participated in a "VIP snorkel" around the USS Arizona – a sunken battleship at Pearl Harbor that is typically off-limits to the public.

It is unclear how the activity was put together. While a Navy spokesperson was able to confirm it took place, they claimed to be unable to track down who initiated it.

Hack Albertson, a Marine veteran who monitors the condition of the USS Arizona, slammed the excursion.

"It's like having a bachelor party at a church. It's hallowed ground," Albertson said. "It needs to be treated with the solemnity it deserves."

Since President Donald Trump tapped Patel to head the FBI, he has faced a number of scandals that have put his leadership under heavy scrutiny, such as his use of a $60 million government jet to go on dates with his girlfriend.

Most recently, reports alleged that Patel drinks alcohol to excess and is sometimes hard to locate because of it, claims he vehemently denies and is suing over.