Kash Patel's girlfriend slaps MSNOW with lawsuit over "night of partying" story

Nashville, Tennessee - Alexis Wilkins, the girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel , is suing the outlet MSNOW for allegedly writing a defamatory news story about her.

On Friday, Kash Patel's (l) girlfriend Alexis Wilkins (r) filed a lawsuit claiming MSNOW knowingly defamed her with a false story about a "night of partying." © CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a federal complaint filed on Friday, attorneys for Wilkins claim the outlet defamed her with a story that alleged she "demanded, and Director Patel ordered, that federal agents assigned to her security detail – which did not even exist at the time – escort an intoxicated friend home after a 'night of partying.'"

The suit argues the outlet "published these lies knowing they were false or with reckless disregard for the truth," which constitutes "actual malice" – the basis for public figures needed to prove they were defamed.

They go on to argue that they only need to prove the outlet knew the story was false, and do not actually have to meet the standard for defamation because Wilkins – who is also a MAGA country singer – is "not a public figure."

"The fact that she is in a relationship with Director Patel does not promote her to the status of public figure or excuse journalists from exercising ordinary care," the suit wrote, ignoring her career as a musician. "Neither should false allegations of her benefiting from misappropriated FBI resources."

In a statement, MS NOW President Rebecca Kutler said that they "stand firmly" behind the reporting.

"As a general matter of practice, we don't comment on ongoing legal matters," she added.