Lauren Boebert warns missing MAGA colleague could wreck midterms: "It's embarrassing"
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was asked about her Republican colleague who has been mysteriously missing for months, and she didn't hold back.
In an interview with TMZ, Boebert was asked about fellow MAGA Representative Tom Kean of New Jersey, who won his Republican primary on Tuesday despite having been missing from Capitol Hill for over three months.
"No, where is he? No, seriously, it's embarrassing," Boebert said. "We're supposed to be the party that is against campaigning from the basement."
Boebert went on to say she wants to see her party succeed at maintaining their majority after the midterms, but she can't get over the idea that Kean is being handed his role.
"Under these circumstances, maybe I'm working too hard because I work my a** off to get re-elected and to serve the people of my district."
The Colorado representative refused to endorse Kean, adding, "I would recommend showing up and saying something."
Donald Trump endorses Tom Kean
Boebert's remarks come after President Donald Trump shared a social media post on Monday endorsing Kean, promising voters, "HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"
On April 27, Kean shared a statement revealing he was away due to a "personal medical issue," but did not elaborate fueling heavy speculation.
During a press conference on Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson insisted the absense is "not a scandalous thing," and said Kean is "in good spirits" as he continues to recover.
Cover photo: Collage: TomKean.com & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP