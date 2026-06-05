Lauren Boebert warns missing MAGA colleague could wreck midterms: "It's embarrassing"

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was asked about her Republican colleague who has been mysteriously missing for months, and she didn't hold back.

Representative Lauren Boebert (r.) shared her thoughts about her missing colleague Tom Kean and how his absence could negatively affect the GOP in the midterms. © Collage: TomKean.com & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an interview with TMZ, Boebert was asked about fellow MAGA Representative Tom Kean of New Jersey, who won his Republican primary on Tuesday despite having been missing from Capitol Hill for over three months.

"No, where is he? No, seriously, it's embarrassing," Boebert said. "We're supposed to be the party that is against campaigning from the basement."

Boebert went on to say she wants to see her party succeed at maintaining their majority after the midterms, but she can't get over the idea that Kean is being handed his role.

"Under these circumstances, maybe I'm working too hard because I work my a** off to get re-elected and to serve the people of my district."

The Colorado representative refused to endorse Kean, adding, "I would recommend showing up and saying something."