Leavitt's eerie "shots fired" comment revisited after gunfire erupts at WHCA dinner

Washington DC - White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made an eerie comment mere moments before gunfire erupted on Saturday night, telling a reporter that "there will be some shots fired tonight."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made an unfortunate and eerie comment shortly before gunfire erupted at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Saturday night. © AFP/Alex Wong/Getty Images

Shortly before a gunman opened fire at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Saturday, Leavitt was busy boasting about President Donald Trump's upcoming speech to a friendly Fox News reporter.

"He is ready to rumble," Leavitt said during a Fox News interview after walking the red carpet prior to the dinner. "I will tell you, this speech tonight will be classic Donald J. Trump."

"It'll be funny, it'll be entertaining, there will be some shots fired tonight in the room, so everyone should tune in. It's going to be really great."

A little while later, Leavitt was seated next to First Lady Melania Trump at the same table as the president when her prediction came true in an unexpected way and shots began ringing out from the hallway outside the Hilton Hotel's ballroom.

Trump was immediately evacuated by the Secret Service, as were other high-ranking administration officials. No one was seriously wounded, and the shooter, who was armed with multiple weapons, was detained within moments.

Shortly after being rushed offstage, Trump leapt on Truth Social, writing that "Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely."

He also shared photographs and surveillance footage of the incident, showing a man sprinting past law enforcement in an area of the hotel.