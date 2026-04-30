Louisiana governor plans to suspend House primaries in wake of major Supreme Court ruling

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry reportedly told Republican House candidates on Wednesday that he plans to suspend next month's primary elections to allow for further redistricting ahead of the Midterms.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry is reportedly planning to suspend next month's primary elections to allow time for further redistricting. © AFP/Win McNamee/Getty Images

The move, first reported on by the Washington Post, hasn't been confirmed Landry, and it's unclear whether a suspension would also apply to Senate primaries.

In a ruling with massive implications for the 1965 Voting Rights Act, the Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down a redistricting map which would have created a second majority-Black district in Louisiana, ruling that Section 2 of the act does not require states to draw districts primarily on racial lines.

The ruling marks a significant shift in how courts interpret the balance between preventing racial discrimination and adhering to constitutional guarantees of equal protection, raising the bar for when race can be considered in redistricting. It has also triggered a push from the Republicans to further redraw electoral maps to their advantage.

Landry celebrated the decision on X, claiming that it "affirmed what we have said for years: drawing districts for political reasons is the States' prerogative, not a federal civil-rights violation."