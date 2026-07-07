MAGA influencer Laura Loomer claims Mitch McConnell is "never coming back" in wild health allegations: "Brain dead!"

In a recent social media post, influencer Laura Loomer (l) claimed that Senator Mitch McConnell (r) is "brain dead" and will not be returning to the Senate. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post shared on Monday, Loomer claimed a "high level" source recently told her McConnell is "officially brain dead" and being " kept 'alive' by life support machines" due to organ failure, with doctors allegedly declaring him "a vegetable."

She went on to claim the White House has been told that the Kentucky Senator "isn't ever coming back."

Her remarks come as McConnell has been hospitalized since June due to an undisclosed medical issue, missing countless Senate votes.

Last week, his condition gained revived attention after journalist Desirée Townsend shared audio from an emergency dispatch call placed on June 14 "requesting an Advanced Life Support (ALS) response" after McConnell was "reported unconscious."

Townsend shared Loomer's latest remarks in her own post on Monday, noting that she has heard the same rumors "for days."

While Loomer is not considered a reputable journalist in most circles, it's worth noting that she is incredibly close with President Donald Trump, making her claim at least remotely plausible. Throughout Trump's second term, Loomer has openly bragged about the influence she has on the president and his inner circle.