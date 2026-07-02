Mitch McConnell was found "unconscious" in latest health scare as hospitalization continues

Washington DC - New details have revealed that 84-year-old Republican Senator Mitch McConnell may be dealing with serious health issues as he remains absent from the upper chamber.

Senator Mitch McConnell has been absent from the Senate after suffering a serious medical issue in which he was reportedly found "unconscious." © Stefani Reynolds / AFP

On Wednesday, journalist Desirée Townsend shared an X post that included an emergency dispatch recording from a call placed on June 14 "requesting an Advanced Life Support (ALS) response" after McConnell was "reported unconscious."

McConnell was hospitalized last month, but his office gave no details about why, the seriousness of his illness, or how long it will be until he returns to work.

He is currently still in the hospital and has missed every vote since.

The Kentucky senator – who has held the seat since 1985 – has had numerous health issues in recent years, regularly moving about the Capitol building in a wheelchair and with the assistance of his staff.

He has suffered a series of falls, and in 2023 froze in front of the cameras for nearly 30 seconds during a press conference, raising serious concerns about the state of his health.

In 2024, McConnell stepped down as Senate Majority Leader and was replaced by John Thune. He also announced that he will not seek re-election in the midterms.

Following McConnell's hospitalization in June, Thune said he had been in contact with the senator, but Townsend now questions that claim, as the dispatch audio raises questions "about when he would have been medically capable of communicating."