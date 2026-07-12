MAGA influencer Laura Loomer pushes conspiracy theory that Lindsey Graham was assassinated by "a foreign adversary"

Influencer Laura Loomer (l) has been sharing social media posts pushing the unfounded conspiracy that Senator Lindsey Graham's (r) recent death was an assassination. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Tom Brenner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Within only a few hours after the news broke that Graham had passed away from what his office described as "a brief and sudden illness," Loomer shared an X post suggesting, without any evidence, that the senator was poisoned to death.

"5 days ago, the [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] publicly called for Senator Lindsey Graham to be assassinated. He was traveling abroad to a war zone the last few days to try to end the war between Ukraine and Russia," Loomer wrote.



"He's been home for less than one day, and tonight, his staff said he passed away from a 'brief and sudden illness,'" she continued.



"Was he poisoned by a foreign adversary either abroad or upon returning to the US?"

Loomer has since shared a number of other posts repeating the unfounded claim, among others.

In another post, she suggested that Russia poisoned the senator because the country sent a delegation to attend the funeral of Iran's late leader, Ali Khamenei. She claimed that Iranians at the funeral were calling for the death of Graham, President Donald Trump, and, bizarrely, herself.

In yet another, she suggested President Trump, who has been at war with Iran, should "drop more bombs," as Graham would have "wanted the IRGC to be wiped out."