MAGA influencer Laura Loomer pushes conspiracy theory that Lindsey Graham was assassinated by "a foreign adversary"
Washington DC - MAGA influencer Laura Loomer has been spreading unfounded conspiracy theories following the sudden passing of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.
Within only a few hours after the news broke that Graham had passed away from what his office described as "a brief and sudden illness," Loomer shared an X post suggesting, without any evidence, that the senator was poisoned to death.
"5 days ago, the [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] publicly called for Senator Lindsey Graham to be assassinated. He was traveling abroad to a war zone the last few days to try to end the war between Ukraine and Russia," Loomer wrote.
"He's been home for less than one day, and tonight, his staff said he passed away from a 'brief and sudden illness,'" she continued.
"Was he poisoned by a foreign adversary either abroad or upon returning to the US?"
Loomer has since shared a number of other posts repeating the unfounded claim, among others.
In another post, she suggested that Russia poisoned the senator because the country sent a delegation to attend the funeral of Iran's late leader, Ali Khamenei. She claimed that Iranians at the funeral were calling for the death of Graham, President Donald Trump, and, bizarrely, herself.
In yet another, she suggested President Trump, who has been at war with Iran, should "drop more bombs," as Graham would have "wanted the IRGC to be wiped out."
Can Laura Loomer be trusted?
Loomer is a far-right political commentator who has a long history of aggressively pushing unfounded claims and conspiracy theories, particularly those that appeal to President Trump and his MAGA base.
While Loomer is not considered a reputable journalist in most circles, it's worth noting that she is incredibly close with President Trump, and she has openly bragged about the influence she has on the president and his inner circle.
As news of Graham's passing remains fresh, very few details have been released to the public, though police scanner audio obtained by NBC News reportedly revealed that personnel responded to a call for "cardiac arrest" at Graham’s Capitol Hill home.
In a recent interview, Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel argued that Graham's trip back from Ukraine could have increased "his risk of blood clotting" and said the senator's family health history suggests that may have been the case.
"There's 350,000 per year out-of-the-hospital cardiac arrests. Only 10 percent of them make it because, as you can imagine, you can't get there fast enough to restart the heart right away," Siegel added.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Tom Brenner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP