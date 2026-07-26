MAGA Republican aide busted for bringing drugs, ammo into Senate building

Washington DC - A Republican aide was recently arrested for allegedly trying to bring drugs and ammunition into a Senate building.

A Heritage Foundation employee was recently arrested after drugs and ammunition were found in his bag as he tried to entire a Senate building. © Jim WATSON / AFP

Court records recently obtained by NOTUS reveal that Matthew Christopher Wingate attempted to enter the Russell Senate Office Building on July 14, but was stopped during a routine screening.

After his brown briefcase raised red flags, officers conducted a search, discovering a magazine with 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a plastic sandwich bag in the exterior pocket that contained four capsules and three blue-pressed tablets.

Field testing of the blue pills found they contained cocaine and fentanyl.

Wingate, who holds a valid license to carry a firearm in the state, was swiftly arrested, as weapons and narcotics are prohibited inside Senate office buildings.

During questioning, he told authorities he had forgotten the magazine was in the case, and claimed the drugs were "prescribed by a medical professional."

Wingate serves as government relations director for defense and foreign policy for the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank group.

The group is best known for penning Project 2025 — a document that was seen as a policy blueprint for President Donald Trump's second presidential term. While Trump has long claimed having no ties to Project 2025, most of his actions since being reelected have reflected policies laid out in the file.

Wingate has also previously worked as a national security adviser for Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst and a military legislative assistant for Texas Senator Ted Cruz.